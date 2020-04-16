Two Alabama women charged in fatal shooting that led to crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Two women have been accused of fatally shooting another woman, wounding a man and causing a subsequent car crash, authorities said.

Charletta Nadine Anderson, 26,and Shaniqua Lawry, 29, were charged with attempted murder and murder in the death of 21-year-old Ja’Shundra White.

Courtesy of Ja’Shundra White Facebook

Montgomery police said officers responded to a two-car crash Friday where they found White and the unidentified man. Medical staff said both victims had been shot, which caused the crash. White was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday, the man remained in a life-threatening condition. An investigation revealed an “ongoing dispute” between the victims, Anderson and Lawry resulted in the shooting.

It’s unclear whether Anderson or Lawry have attorneys.