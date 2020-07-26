Two community groups give census help to underrepresented Huntsville neighborhoods

Alabama News

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2020 census deadline has been extended to October due to the pandemic, but two groups in Huntsville went to help people fill it out Saturday.

Members of Greater Huntsville Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and the Coalition for Justice Through Civic Engagement had a drive-thru caravan in the Cavalry Hill and Butler Terrace neighborhoods to encourage residents to complete the census.

They say in past years, those living in renter-occupied, multi-family housing neighborhoods were underrepresented in the census and they want to help change that.

The point of the caravan was to get the neighborhood’s attention and bring residents back to their census information assistance booth at the Buffalo Soldier Monument in the Cavalry Subdivision.

