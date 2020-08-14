Unsolicited face masks from China mailed to Auburn six-year-old

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn family received an unsolicited package in the mail, facemasks from China. The package was delivered Thursday and addressed to their six-year-old son.

The Auburn family did not wish to share their names for privacy reasons. Still, they did reach out to News 3 to let other local families know their children could receive unexpected packages too.

The Auburn family is familiar with the “brushing” scheme and other that other families are receiving similar packages across the nation.

The Beter Business Bureau reports “brushing” is where sellers get your address, username, or even Amazon profile, and send you unsolicited items, usually lightweight and cheap. They then use your name to post false consumer reviews to boost their sales. There have been reports of not only seeds and facemasks but also jewelry.

The scheme is not expected to cost you money, but some unknown company could be using your likeness to boost their presence and reputation online. The FTC recommends you change all e-commerce passwords if you receive packages from China you didn’t order.