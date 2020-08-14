Unsolicited face masks from China mailed to Auburn six-year-old

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn family received an unsolicited package in the mail, facemasks from China. The package was delivered Thursday and addressed to their six-year-old son.

The Auburn family did not wish to share their names for privacy reasons. Still, they did reach out to News 3 to let other local families know their children could receive unexpected packages too.

The Auburn family is familiar with the “brushing” scheme and other that other families are receiving similar packages across the nation. 

The Beter Business Bureau reports “brushing” is where sellers get your address, username, or even Amazon profile, and send you unsolicited items, usually lightweight and cheap. They then use your name to post false consumer reviews to boost their sales. There have been reports of not only seeds and facemasks but also jewelry. 

Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes

The scheme is not expected to cost you money, but some unknown company could be using your likeness to boost their presence and reputation online. The FTC recommends you change all e-commerce passwords if you receive packages from China you didn’t order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Sunday

93° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 71°

Monday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 70°

Thursday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories