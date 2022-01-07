UPDATE: Federal authorities raid Daleville home for possible counterfeit ring

UPDATE:

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new details about the Thursday afternoon raid at a Daleville home.

Local authorities assisted in the raid that was led by the U.S. Secret Service, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley confirmed. The raid happened at a home on Forest Hill Drive.

WDHN has learned the raid was an alleged counterfeit ring operating out of the residence.

The Daleville Department of Public Safety assisted at the scene, however, this was a federal operation.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with WDHN News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Currently, there is a heavy police presence in the Daleville area.

WDHN has a reporter on the scene as this is an active crime scene with several law enforcement agencies involved, including federal officers, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Daleville police.

Information is limited, however, no injuries have been reported, and there is no reason to believe that any members of the public or anyone in the neighborhood are in any danger.

Stay tuned with WDHN News as this story develops.