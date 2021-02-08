UPDATE: Lee County teen charged in mother’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 19-year-old man accused of killing his mom during an argument has been charged with murder.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 8, 2021 around 1:30 p.m. CST, a shooting was reported on Lee Road 2085 Cusseta in northeast Lee County.

Deputies arriving on the scene found a woman, 49, dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the side of her face. The LCSO has not named the victim.

The LCSO says the woman was unresponsive when they found her and showed no signs of life. The Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting resulted from a domestic disturbance between the victim and her son Austin Walls, 19, who lived at the same address. Walls has been booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on a Murder charge.

Also at the scene was Walls’ sister, an additional adult male, and three children. No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators found a 9mm handgun which they believe was used in the shooting.The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 / 334-737-7150 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-7867.