Update on Congressmen Barry Moore’s COVID fight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — State Congressmen Barry Moore announced Friday evening that he and his wife have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

He told WDHN on Monday that he wants to thank Alabamians who have expressed their concern. He said within 24 hours of testing positive, he started feeling better. He said that he was treated with Ivermectin and Z-Packs which were given by his doctor.

Moore said the Delta variant is very contagious, and this is why he encourages everyone to make sure to keep up with handwashing and do everything to stay healthy.

“We’re doing well actually,” Congressmen Moore said. “We are quarantining now for the sake of just making sure we don’t get anyone sick. Heather and I are feeling good we have our appetites, everything is going well. We have an infusion of antibodies a couple of days after the diagnosis. I think that was key for me, certainly.

Congressmen Moore said he and his wife are still waiting to get their taste and smell back, but that at this time, he is headed in the right direction towards getting back to normal.