UPDATE: Opelika Police arrest teen suspect in sexual assault of woman at gunpoint

UPDATE – Opelika Police say X’Zavier Larico Martez Maddox has been arrested and booked into the Lee County Detention Center.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police need your help locating 18-year-old X’Zavier Larico Martez Maddox, who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman while holding her at gunpoint inside her home along Crawford Road early Thursday morning.

“On 9/24/2020 at approximately 3:00 A.M., the Opelika Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Crawford Road about a sexual assault complaint. The victim reported that at approximately 1:00 A.M., an unknown black male entered her house and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. After the assault, the male fled the residence,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The victim provided police with information that led them to positively identify the suspect as 18-year-old X’Zavier Larico Martez Maddox.

“Police were also able to link Maddox to a sexual assault which occurred in the same neighborhood on 08/31/2020, and a Robbery, at gunpoint, of a 13-year-old which occurred on 02/01/2020 in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Detectives have obtained multiple warrants for Maddox’s arrest related to these incidents,” said Healey.

Police have executed a search warrant at Maddox’s residence and have recovered additional evidence relating to these crimes.

Maddox has not been located as of now.

“The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Maddox. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him. Immediately contact the police,” said Healey.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Maddox or any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.