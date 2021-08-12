UPDATE: Person killed in Auburn apartment complex shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have released additional information related to the shooting at The Beacon apartment complex on August 12, 2021.

At 5:57 p.m. officers from the Auburn Police Division responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of South College Street.

After arriving on scene, they discovered the victim to be a 19-year-old male from Auburn. He had been shot in the upper torso.

First responders took all life-saving actions however he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

An investigation has since determined the male was with two known acquaintances and was shot by one of the individuals.

A person of interest is currently in custody and Auburn police reaffirm there is no known threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, charges are anticipated. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.