Update: Phenix City woman arrested after high-speed police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City woman faces numerous charges after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through two east Alabama counties.

Brittney Nichole Crump, 22, from Phenix City, AL, was arrested Monday, February 22, at approximately 5:13 PM EST after a high-speed chase through Lee and Chambers Counties.

Video Courtesy: Bubba Arrington, D. Burson

Crump is charged with Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest. Crump is being held at the Lee County Jail.

Monday afternoon, Opelika Police Department responded to a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 Northbound, which began in Auburn.

OPD Officers pursued the vehicle into Chambers county, where Crump was eventually forced off the road, stopped, and arrested at a gas station.

During the pursuit, an OPD officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene along Fob James Drive. During the chase, investigators say one officer fired their weapon, but nobody was injured.