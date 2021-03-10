 

VA Health clinics in Alabama expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

Alabama News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages. A news release from the VA says the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.

This is the case for the following clinics:

  • Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8th Avenue South, Birmingham,  AL 35222
  • Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Dr, Guntersville, AL 35976
  • Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805
  • Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD, Sheffield, AL 35660

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.

There are 4 ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:

  1. Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one
  2. Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment. 
  3. Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1
  4. Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment:
    • Anniston/Oxford CBOC – 256-832-4141
    • Bessemer CBOC – 205-428-3495
    • Childersburg CBOC – 256-378-9026
    • Gadsden CBOC – 256-413-7154
    • Guntersville CBOC – 256-582-4033
    • Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477
    • Jasper CBOC – 205-221-7384
    • Shoals Area CBOC – 256-381-9055

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 48°

Thursday

79° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 79° 49°

Friday

81° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 52°

Saturday

84° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 54°

Sunday

84° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 84° 60°

Monday

76° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 76° 58°

Tuesday

74° / 53°
Showers
Showers 51% 74° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
3%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
3%
55°

53°

2 AM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
53°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
52°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
57°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories