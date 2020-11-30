 

Valley Police: Body discovered in ditch with gunshot wounds

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Valley after a body with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered in a ditch.

Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to King Road near Fob James Drive about a report of a person lying in the ditch.  

”A passerby had noticed the subject in the ditch and notified dispatch.  Officers arrived and discovered a deceased black male in the ditch and also spoke to the passerby that had notified dispatch.  Further investigation revealed that the decedent had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, ” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Officers contacted the decedent’s parents and learned he had left their residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.  The decedent was 35 years of age. His identity will be released at a later date.  

The man’s body has been transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

If you heard gunshots or observed any suspicious activity in the area of King Road between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning is asked to notify Valley P.D. at 334-756-5200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

60° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 60° 47°

Monday

50° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 50° 29°

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 49° 27°

Wednesday

57° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 30°

Thursday

59° / 44°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 59° 44°

Friday

60° / 37°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 37°

Saturday

55° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 55° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
59°

60°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
63°

61°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
61°

58°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
58°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories