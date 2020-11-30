Valley Police: Body discovered in ditch with gunshot wounds

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Valley after a body with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered in a ditch.

Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to King Road near Fob James Drive about a report of a person lying in the ditch.

”A passerby had noticed the subject in the ditch and notified dispatch. Officers arrived and discovered a deceased black male in the ditch and also spoke to the passerby that had notified dispatch. Further investigation revealed that the decedent had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, ” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Officers contacted the decedent’s parents and learned he had left their residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The decedent was 35 years of age. His identity will be released at a later date.

The man’s body has been transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

If you heard gunshots or observed any suspicious activity in the area of King Road between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning is asked to notify Valley P.D. at 334-756-5200.