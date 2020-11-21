 

Valley Police: Man shot and killed during fight at a home

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting that left a 48-year-old man dead remains under investigation in Valley. 

Police say Friday, November 20th, at approximately 11:30 PM, officers of the Valley Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Glass Road about a shooting. 

“On their arrival, they found Randal Breland, 48 of Valley, had been shot. Breland was transported to the EAMC-Lanier Emergency Room where he died due to his wounds,” said Major Mike Reynolds. 

Investigators say preliminary reports indicate the shooting stemmed from a fight between Breland and two other subjects. 

“The shooter and a witness were still present at the scene when officers arrived. They stated that Breland refused to let them leave by blocking the doorway and threatening them with a large stick. Breland swung the stick and struck one of the subjects when the second subject shot him,” said Reynolds. 

Major Reynolds says at this time, no charges have been filed, and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

73° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 50°

Sunday

74° / 52°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 74° 52°

Monday

68° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 68° 51°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 60% 74° 60°

Thursday

74° / 48°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 74° 48°

Friday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories