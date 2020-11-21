Valley Police: Man shot and killed during fight at a home

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting that left a 48-year-old man dead remains under investigation in Valley.

Police say Friday, November 20th, at approximately 11:30 PM, officers of the Valley Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Glass Road about a shooting.

“On their arrival, they found Randal Breland, 48 of Valley, had been shot. Breland was transported to the EAMC-Lanier Emergency Room where he died due to his wounds,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Investigators say preliminary reports indicate the shooting stemmed from a fight between Breland and two other subjects.

“The shooter and a witness were still present at the scene when officers arrived. They stated that Breland refused to let them leave by blocking the doorway and threatening them with a large stick. Breland swung the stick and struck one of the subjects when the second subject shot him,” said Reynolds.

Major Reynolds says at this time, no charges have been filed, and the case is still under investigation.