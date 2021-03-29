Vandals dig up gravesite of Lee County settler buried in 1882

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The century-old gravesite of a Lee County settler has been vandalized, and investigators are wondering if the person or persons responsible were searching for valuables buried with the dead.

The vandalism at Flint Hill Cemetery off 278 was first reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office back on February 28, and the crime has been under investigation since.

Sheriff Jones says vandals cracked the slab, removed it, and dug a large hole at Samuel Jones’s grave, who was buried in 1882. Sheriff Jones said the pit was empty, but he can’t be sure if the remains were disturbed.

“Any crime involving vandalism is of concern but desecration of a grave is of specific concern. Not only for the criminal act but for the families of those interred. There is no excuse for those who engage in disturbing a gravesite and we will aggressively seek to identify those responsible,”said Sheriff Jones.

Photo Credit: Robert James

If you have any information on the vandalism, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s office.