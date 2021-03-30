Vehicle crashes into Auburn home during police chase; suspect runs away

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase Tuesday morning ended on Harmon Drive when the suspect’s vehicle ran into someone’s yard and crashed at their front windows.

The picture shows the wrecked vehicle in front of the home, with a Lee County Sheriff’s patrol car parked behind it. No injuries have been reported so far.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 the chase began when the deputy observed traffic violations and tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver lost control during the chase and crashed into the yard. Sheriff Jones says investigators located a firearm and drugs inside the vehicle. Sheriff Jones says investigators believe they know who the driver is and are working to locate them.