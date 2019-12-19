Viral Video: Snow Squall moves across Manhattan

Alabama News

by: Ariel Cochran

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIAT) — This is a time-lapse video of a snow squall blanketing Manhattan in New York City Wednesday.

Frigid weather and a wintry mix made for a hectic weather day across the Northeast.

It caused dangerous road conditions which lead to several crashes.

What is a snow squall? The National Weather Service described it as an “intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds.”

The impact of these sudden dustings can lead to slick conditions on the roadway and reduction in visibilities.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories