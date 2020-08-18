Virtual learning center comes to Phenix City, Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Educators of all kinds are adapting to the pandemic, including daycare operators. A virtual learning center in Phenix City is now welcoming students, with strict rules to keep them safe.

Janet Goodwin is a retired teacher with more than 40 years’ experience, and still fulfilling her role as an educator.

Goodwin has started a virtual learning center called Reel Kidz Dream where she is also able to continue educating young minds.

“Well I’ve always had this vision for a learning Center. I have grandchildren, and God children. I know I want the best for them, and I know that they need to be educated, and they all just can’t work independently at home. So I feel that this is a good opportunity to provide that kind of assistance,” said Goodwin.

Aiding is not the only part of the job, but Goodwin’s mission is to help develop the children’s character.

“If you give a man a fish they’ll eat for a day. If you teach a man how to fish they’ll eat for a lifetime. So what we want to do is develop those skills in them, and those dreams in them, as well as provide assistance,” said Goodwin.

Providing that assistance to more than 15 children a day inside of the virtual learning center, supporting those in Grades Pre-K up to the eight grade.

Social distancing rules are strictly enforced, students will have their temperature checked at the door, a sanitizing station has been put in place, medical staff will be on standby, and each student will have one on one time with former school teachers.