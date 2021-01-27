 

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey tours Fultondale tornado damage

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will tour the devastation left by a tornado that swept through Fultondale Monday night.

Ivey, joined by Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Coker, Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings and Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie, answered questions from the media at Fultondale City Hall before her tour of the damage.

In the press conference the governor discussed the lone death in the EF-3 tornado, a 14-year-old boy named Elliot Hernandez.

WATCH: Gov. Ivey speaks at Fultondale City Hall after tornado devastates community

“Losing a young soul to a storm like this is beyond heartbreaking,” Ivey said.

Chief McKenzie said that at this time, no residents are unaccounted for at this time. Around 30 people have been treated for injuries caused by the storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 35°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 61° 35°

Thursday

53° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 30°

Friday

57° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 34°

Saturday

61° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Showers
Showers 65% 68° 43°

Monday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 50° 35°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 56° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
62°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
60°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
52°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
48°

45°

1 AM
Clear
4%
45°

43°

2 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
42°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
39°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
37°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
36°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
37°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories