WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey tours Fultondale tornado damage

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will tour the devastation left by a tornado that swept through Fultondale Monday night.

Ivey, joined by Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Coker, Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings and Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie, answered questions from the media at Fultondale City Hall before her tour of the damage.

In the press conference the governor discussed the lone death in the EF-3 tornado, a 14-year-old boy named Elliot Hernandez.

WATCH: Gov. Ivey speaks at Fultondale City Hall after tornado devastates community

“Losing a young soul to a storm like this is beyond heartbreaking,” Ivey said.

Chief McKenzie said that at this time, no residents are unaccounted for at this time. Around 30 people have been treated for injuries caused by the storm.