WATCH LIVE: U.S Space and Rocket Center in jeopardy of permanently closing, must raise $1.5 million by the end of October

Alabama News

by: Bobby Stilwell

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center announced it may permanently close at the end of October if it can’t raise enough money.

Through the Save Space Camp campaign, the USSRC is calling on Space Camp alumni, residents of Alabama, and visitors from around the world to keep the center open.

If successful, the center will stay open and Space Camp will reopen in April 2021.

USSRC closed on March 13, 2020, due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer visitors than normal.

Space Camp also suffered as well when it reopened on June 28, with only 20 percent of normal attendance. Due to limited attendance, Space Camp will once again close in September.

The center has lost 2/3 of its normal revenue stream, and laid off 1/3 of its full-time employees, in addition to pausing part-time hiring. The majority of full-time employees remain on furlough, according to the center.

Unfortunately, federal, state, and local support haven’t been enough to help keep the center afloat, and because “failure is not an option,” the center is turning to the public for support.

Both Space Camp and the Space and Rocket Center have a huge economic impact for the State of Alabama and City of Huntsville, generating $120 million for the state and drawing visitors to Huntsville. The Space and Rocket Center has also been the top paid tourist attraction in the state for seven straight years.

For more information on the “Save Space Camp” campaign, please visit savespacecamp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories