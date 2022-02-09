WATCH: New details on the Nov. murder of a Pansey man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Hardy Gray was found dead in his Pansey residence with 5-6 gunshot wounds on November 29th by a coworker, after Gray did not show up on time for work.

Over the past two and half months, an investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has been ongoing.

On November 30, the first suspect, Cierra Goodson, was arrested

On January 6, the second suspect, Mykeila Rowser, was arrested.

Then on January 22, a 16-year old was arrested and became the third suspect in the case.

On January 23, the fourth suspect, Elijah Hazell, was arrested. Lastly, on February 2, the fifth suspect, a 17-year old turned himself into Houston County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested.

HCSO: Cierra Lushawnda Goodson

Mykeila Tyronese-Ariann Rowser, credits to HCSO

HCSO: Elijah Patrick Hazell

All five are facing capital murder charges. Goodson, Rowser, and Hazell could be facing the death penalty.

“A capital murder robbery is always death-penalty eligible, doesn’t mean they will necessarily get it, but they’re always eligible, but the other side of the coin if you are under 18, it removes that possibility,” Houston and Henry County District Attorney Patrick Jones III said.

Cierra Goodson is noted as being an acquaintance of Hardy Gray, and from there, the HCSO was able to determine the motive of the murder.

“They’ve seen each other a few times, the exact number I have no idea, but they were familiar and then the other suspects came in through that suspect and the motive came out as let’s rob him,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

Again, two guns were used in the attempted robbery of Gray, which later turned fatal, and five suspects have been arrested, but that raises the question of who pulled the trigger?

“I won’t get into that right now, but there were two weapons used, we know that,” Valenza said. “The case is never closed until we absolutely get a conviction from and we finished all five of them.”

This case has a set court date of March 4, but the district attorney says it has the possibility of being moved.

Stick with WDHN as we will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest information.