Weekend crash in Lee County kills Smiths Station man

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man has died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says Sunday afternoon about 1:40 PM 55-year-old John Smith, of Smiths Station was killed in a crash in the 7800 block of Lee Road 246.

Smith was transported to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital by ambulance and died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 9:33 PM CST.

Harris says it appears Smith left the roadway and struck a culvert while traveling on Lee Road 246.

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama State Troopers and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.