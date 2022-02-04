Wetumpka man sentenced to prison on drug and gun convictions

WETUMPKA, Al. (WRBL) — A Wetumpka man was sentenced to 145 months in prison due to drug and gun related offenses, according to a press release.

Richard Herbert Smith, 45, was sentenced on Feb. 2, as reported by the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle Alabama.

In Dec. 2017, Smith’s vehicle was searched by officers during a traffic stop. The officers found five ounces of cocaine, along with a firearm.

Smith was allegedly going to sell drugs to his co-conspirator – Ronnie White, 51 – on that day. Reports indicated that Smith often carried a firearm during his drug sales, and would sometimes wear his Air Force Reserve uniform during the transactions.

Co-conspirator, White, is a convicted felon who previously pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, along with possession of a firearm as a felon. In July of 2021, he was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Following Smith’s sentence, he will face three years of supervised release, along with a $35,000 fine. There is no parole due to the federal nature of his convictions.