(WHNT) — Alabama’s 2022 red snapper season is coming to a close.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), red snapper season ends at midnight on Saturday, December 31. The season opened on May 27.

ADCNR says the federal allocation of red snappers this year was 1.12 million pounds. During the 128-day season, anglers harvested almost 500,000 pounds of the fish.

“It has been a good, long red snapper season in Alabama this year,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner.

“Under Alabama state management, we were able to provide maximum access in 2022,” he continued. “This is the sixth successful red snapper season under state management. It was good to see anglers reeling in red snapper throughout the summer and fall. ADCNR will continue fighting to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the incredible red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”

Learn more about red snapper season in the State of Alabama here.