Wife holds vigil outside EAMC as 48-year-old husband remains ventilated with COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Family has been gathering for 11 days in a row outside East Alabama Medical Center to be as close as possible while COVID-19 separates them from their ill loved ones.

Mike and Betsy Osburn share a love story, unlike many. Despite taking precautions, both got sick with the virus. Betsy handled the illness well. Mike is not. Everyday rain or hot sunshine Betsy Osburn sits across from EAMC, holding a vigil outside her husband Mike’s ICU window where he remains on a ventilator battling COVID-19.

“Mike got sick on July 20th. Mike was a healthy 48-year-old with no underlying medical conditions. Today is day 11 on the ventilator, and it has been a nightmare,” shared Betsy Osburn.

Betsy and Mike have been married for two years. Mike is the love of her life. Mike is a devoted husband. Mike is a dedicated father and step-father.

“Before he was put on a vent, I promised him I would be here for him, and I have, and I will be,” said Betsy.





MIke and Betsy Osburn



Betsy got sick first but only suffered minor symptoms. Mike’s illness has been the exact opposite. His downward spiral is separating the loving family. His decline shocked his family considering Mike was in excellent health, young and strong.

“I sit here every day with my children and my friends, and his window seems so close but so far away. Before he was on the vent, we could only speak with him on the phone, that is our only communication with him,” said Betsy.

While they sit outside, Betsy Osburn, her children, and friends hang up signs and pray for Mike and his medical team. EAMC ICU nurses wave to Mike’s family from the window. Some medical staff has even stopped by to meet Betsy and Mike’s family in person, on their days off.

“I want to give all the praise to God because without him, I am weak, but I am so strong. The ICU team deserves all our praise; they are amazing. They are my family, and they are Mikes’s family now,” shared Betsy Osburn.

The Osburn family urges everyone to take the virus seriously, mask, social distance, and wash your hands. We will keep you updated on Mike’s progress.