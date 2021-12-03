 

Woman arrested after baby found abandoned in Alabama Walmart

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NORTHPORT, Ala. (AP) — Police say a woman who was seen pushing a shopping cart with a baby inside was arrested on drug charges after the child was found abandoned inside a Walmart store in Alabama.

Northport police say 37-year-old Melissa A. Smith of Tuscaloosa was arrested on marijuana possession and other charges after store workers called authorities to report a 4-month-old girl was found alone in a cart in the store Thursday night.

A police spokesman says Smith isn’t the child’s mother, and it isn’t clear what she was doing with the baby.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss