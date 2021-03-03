Woman discovered dead in Opelika, investigation ongoing

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Opelika as a woman is discovered dead in Opelika.

Tuesday, March 2nd, at 10:30 PM, Opelika Police responded to the 500 Block of Maple Avenue about a death. Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old female deceased.

Details are limited at this time as the case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

