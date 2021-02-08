Woman killed, suspect in custody in Lee County shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A woman is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Investigators say the shooting happened Monday around 1:30 PM at a home along Lee Road 2085 in the Cusseta community. The female was found dead at the location with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Sheriff Jones says an adult male suspect is in custody. Investigators remain on the scene. So far, a motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

The victim’s name will be released after her family is notified.