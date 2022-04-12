DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) — The woman who conspired to kill her ex-boyfriend using a pipe-bomb has been sentenced to 220 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Alabama.

Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, was found guilty of conspiracy, malicious use of an explosive, and concealing the commission of a felony after her co-conspirator, Sylvio Joseph King, placed a pipe-bomb in her ex-boyfriend’s car on Oct. 23, 2017. King previously plead guilty to conspiracy, along with the malicious use of an explosive device, and was sentenced to 108 months in prison.

According to court documents, Haydt met King while working at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. They became friends, and Haydt began to confide in King regarding her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, who was the father of her then unborn child.

Haydt’s distress with the former boyfriend allegedly stemmed from him ending the relationship following his refusal to marry her. After their child was born in June of 2017, the ex-boyfriend filed for custody.

During this period, a multitude of texts were exchanged between Haydt and King regarding the ex-boyfriend. Haydt told King that her “life would be better if the ex-boyfriend were out of the picture”, as reported by a news release.

The two began to talk through Snapchat opposed to text messaging, and King began collecting the necessary materials to create a pipe bomb. Haydt then provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address, and in Oct. of 2017, King proceeded to put the explosive in the ex-boyfriend’s truck.

King detonated the bomb as the ex-boyfriend drove to work, and upon detonation, shrapnel pierced both the back and hip area of the ex-boyfriend. He survived with the help of first responders and a passing driver.

After the explosion, King texted Haydt with a message reading “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away.” Law enforcement began to investigate Haydt’s involvement in the explosion.

Haydt provided inconsistent statements during interviews with law enforcement, and upon searching her cellphone, they found that she erased text messages formerly shared between her and King, along with deleting Snapchat. Multiple relevant text messages remained on King’s phone.

Haydt’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. She is not eligible for parole.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dothan Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigatio and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.