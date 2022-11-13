AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00.

According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, the wrong way driver didn’t even brake. Eventually, the driver crashed near the Moores Mill overpass. At least three people were seriously injured, and one was life-flighted.

First responders remain on the scene and the area will be blocked off for several hours. Both lanes are closed and police are diverting NB traffic at exit 51 – College Street.

Please avoid the area and pray for all involved.