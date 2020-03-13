Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Alabama corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides
Video
Alabama’s State Health Officer orders sweeping changes in response to Coronavirus
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Greg Byrne provides updates on Alabama football, athletics amid coronavirus outbreak
Top Stories
Flame arrival faces rising tension Tokyo Olympics be delayed
Columbus River Dragons Year in Review
Video
NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts
Local swimmer’s Olympic dreams halted by COVID-19 outbreak
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Paws Humane Society cancels events, creates Emergency Relief Fund for animal care during coronavirus
Feeding the Valley Food Bank changes location of March 21 Mobile Pantry
Police: Eddie Lee Leavell located safe, missing persons search canceled
Columbus Police searching for missing local teen Ty’Keyona “Juicy” Tolbert
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
ZELMO’S GAS GIVEAWAY
Search
Search
Search
Alabama
Alabama’s State Health Officer orders sweeping changes in response to Coronavirus
Recent Updates
Spring begins tonight; warm weather continues
Video
Pollen forecast high and rain chances low for the Spring Equinox
Video
Getting warmer as we approach the first day of spring
Video
Forecast slowly moves towards rain but not for Spring, wait until the weekend
Video
Same stagnant pattern continues; highs nearing 80 today
Video
SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Thursday at 11:49PM ET; the forecast reflects this change in weather
Video
Staying mild with a few sprinkles
Video
SUNDAY: Remaining mild with a few light evening showers
Video
Planting forecast: On a drier note, this may be a good thing
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Tulsi Gabbard ends run for presidency, puts support behind Biden
Video
Lawmakers work to provide economic relief to small businesses during coronavirus outbreak
Video
Gov. Ivey postpones Senate runoff election to July 14; Sessions speaks
Video
Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico over coronavirus
Biden sweeps three states in Tuesday primaries
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Auburn family urging precautions after son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Columbus gets first COVID-19 case; Georgia death total from virus climbs to 10
Columbus first confirmed COVID-19 case being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare
Sheriff Donna Tompkins gives all-clear, employees head back inside following brief scare
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
Don't Miss
Alabama corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides
Video
Paws Humane Society cancels events, creates Emergency Relief Fund for animal care during coronavirus
Alabama’s State Health Officer orders sweeping changes in response to Coronavirus
Columbus first confirmed COVID-19 case being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
WATCH: ADPH coronavirus update, Gov. issues new orders; beaches to close 5 p.m.
Video
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Auburn family urging precautions after son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Columbus gets first COVID-19 case; Georgia death total from virus climbs to 10
Columbus first confirmed COVID-19 case being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare
Sheriff Donna Tompkins gives all-clear, employees head back inside following brief scare
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Auburn family urging precautions after son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Columbus gets first COVID-19 case; Georgia death total from virus climbs to 10
Columbus first confirmed COVID-19 case being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare
Sheriff Donna Tompkins gives all-clear, employees head back inside following brief scare
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan