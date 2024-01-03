AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Council is now accepting applications to fill an unexpired supernumerary position on the board of zoning adjustment.

The term will start after an appointment and end on Jan. 20, 2026.

The city council says the board of zoning adjustment is tasked with listening and deciding cases that are “exceptions to the city of Auburn’s current zoning regulations.” The board is made up of five members and two supernumerary positions that each serve three-year terms. The board meets the first Wednesday of every month at 4:30 p.m.

Members are required to be residents of Auburn and “must be qualified electors of Auburn.” Interested individuals can apply online on the city’s website. Applications will be open until Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Auburn City Council will make an appointment during its Feb. 6 meeting.