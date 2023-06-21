Side view of female hand typing on laptop keyboard. Freelancer working with laptop at cafe. Technology and flexible working.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Council announced on Wednesday that it is now accepting applications to fill two vacant positions with the Greenspace Advisory Board.

According to the city, the advisory board advocates for the “beautification” of the local community. The city says the board also advises the Auburn City Council on issues such as property acquisitions, “utilization for greenspace purposes, the maintenance of streams and waterways, the creation of new sidewalks,” and other related issues.

Additionally, the board recommends changes for the Greenspace/Greenway Plan and other related projects. The advisory board consists of seven members that serve four-year terms. The city says that employees who work for the city are not allowed to serve on the board.

The board meets every third Tuesday of every month at 12 p.m. at the Harris Center at 425 Perry St. in Auburn.

Interested individuals can apply online at auburnalabama.org/boards. Applications for the Greenspace Advisory Board are open until 5 p.m. on July 10, and Auburn will make appointments during its July 18 meeting.