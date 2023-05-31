AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced that the 2023 Summer Night Downtown Art Walk is scheduled for June 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the city of Auburn, the Summer Night Downtown Art Walk is a free downtown entertainment event facilitated by Auburn Parks and Recreation, the Auburn Arts Association, the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church.

The event will feature an artist marketplace, live music, late-night shopping, dining, activities for children, and more.

The city is also inviting Auburn locals to partake in the Peachy Keen Culinary Contest. Individuals can enter up to three peach-themed food dishes for judging and a chance to win cash prizes.

Entries for the contest must be entered by June 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Dean Road Recreation Center at 307 South Dean Rd.

Winners for the contest will be announced at 7:30 p.m. on the stage that will be placed at the Summer Night Downtown Art Walk located at Toomer’s Corner.

The city also says that both College Street from Thach Avenue to Tichenor Avenue and Magnolia Avenue from Wright Street to Gay Street will be closed to traffic from 5:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For information regarding the upcoming event, contact the Summer Night Headquarters at 334-501-2963.