AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn invites locals to attend the Auburn 2023 Neighborhood Conference, an event designed for neighborhood groups and residents “interested in the quality of life in Auburn’s neighborhoods.”

According to the city of Auburn, the neighborhood conference is a free event scheduled for July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harris Center and Frank Brown Center. The event will feature “break-out sessions,” a keynote speaker, and opportunities for attendees “to meet fellow neighbors who work to make Auburn safer, friendlier, and lovelier every day.”

The city says the conference will start with morning refreshments and a chance for participants to network with other neighborhood leaders and residents. Next, each attendee will have a chance to participate in three break-out sessions throughout the conference.

Preregistration is required; participants can choose which session to participate in during signup.

The city says the session will provide information about city services and resources for neighborhoods, tackle topics such as neighborhood safety, effective communication, information about multiple city departments, and opportunities available with Auburn Parks and Recreation.

For more information about available sessions, visit the Auburn 2023 Neighborhood Conference webpage.