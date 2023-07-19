AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the official date for the inaugural Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Chewacla State Park and is open to kindergarten through 8th Grade children.

According to the city, the biking event focuses on educating children about riding bikes safely while providing a fun learning environment.

Although registration is now open, sign-ups will be available to those interested on the day of the event. Participants who register by Aug. 14 will receive a free t-shirt.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m., with a mountain bike ride starting at 9 a.m. and a paved trail ride at 9:30 a.m. Riders and their parents/ guardians will receive safety tips from multiple experts and have the opportunity to test their skills on the mountain bike and paved trails. The event will also feature free prizes, a chance to win bike equipment, and food and drinks will be available for participants to purchase.

Registration for Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure costs $10 per person and can be purchased here. For additional information regarding the event, email registration@auburnalabama.org.