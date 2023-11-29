AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn is set to host its annual drive-thru toy drive and is asking locals who can, to help other community members by donating or volunteering in this year’s toy drive, stating “during this holiday season please remember those who may be less fortunate. All donations are extremely important.”

The city of Auburn says the tradition of hosting a toy drive during the holidays started in the 1970s and that the toy drive was created to “assist families in the Auburn community during the holiday season.”

This year’s toy drive will be hosted by Auburn Public Safety on Dec. 2. The city says the goal for the 2023 drive-thru toy drive is to provide Christmas gifts to over 400 registered children aged two through 14.

To donate, the city says newly purchased unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Dean Road Recreation Center on Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-site volunteers will be available to accept gifts, sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories and create donation bags for the registered children.

Although volunteers will be accepting gifts, the city noted that it will not accept monetary donations.

The city says that Aubie will also make a special appearance at the Dean Road Recreation Center to visit participating donors and volunteers.

As of now, the Auburn Toy Drive still needs volunteers for Dec. 2,3, and 10. Interested individuals can signup to volunteer and learn more information about the toy drive on the city’s website.