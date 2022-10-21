(iSeeCars) — While electric cars are a polarizing topic, there’s no denying that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. And as most automakers have announced plans to fully electrify their vehicle lineups as early as 2025, many consumers are curious about the cost of electric vehicles compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts. 

So does it pay to drive an electric vehicle? Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

Electric Cars Vs. Gasoline Cars: Upfront Costs for New Cars

When comparing the upfront costs of electric cars vs. gasoline cars, the average new electric car costs over $11,000 more than a traditional gasoline car. However, there are federal and state EV tax credits that can defray these higher upfront costs for electric cars. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has widened the eligibility for the federal tax credit, which (starting January 1st, 2023) applies to automakers that had previously sold more than 200,000 units and were eligible for the credit. This credit will now be available through 2032, regardless of how many electric vehicles an automaker has sold. On top of the federal tax credit, many states offer their own tax incentives, typically in the $500 to $2,500 range, to further lower the purchase price of EVs.

Electric Cars Vs. Gas-Powered Cars: Fuel Vs. Electricity Costs

Along with being zero-emission vehicles, another allure of an electric vehicle is never having to fill up at a gas station. Instead, electric cars are powered by electricity and require home and/or public charging. How do electricity costs compare to gasoline costs? Here is a comparison by state.

First, we look at annual fuel costs for drivers of gas-powered vehicles in each state, which take into account the state’s residents’ average annual driving mileage, MPG, and fuel prices.

Average Annual Fuel Cost by State
State Regular Average Mileage Per YearAverage Vehicle MPGAnnual Fuel Cost
Alabama$3.3814,27622.82$2,114
Alaska$5.557,76121.44$2,009
Arizona$4.5613,11623.39$2,557
Arkansas$3.3915,85022.23$2,417
California$6.3311,07124.19$2,897
Colorado$3.7411,52022.13$1,947
Connecticut$3.4310,77923.44$1,577
Delaware$3.5714,45023.22$2,222
Florida$3.3312,91423.86$1,802
Georgia$3.2314,67623.22$2,041
Hawaii$5.2211,58324.28$2,490
Idaho$4.4211,49221.52$2,360
Illinois$4.4011,46422.77$2,215
Indiana$4.2012,72022.68$2,356
Iowa$3.719,47521.38$1,644
Kansas$3.5212,25122.15$1,947
Kentucky$3.5216,55922.36$2,607
Louisiana$3.3111,48422.54$1,686
Maine$3.6313,85622.38$2,247
Maryland$3.6913,04123.94$2,010
Massachusetts$3.5710,02723.42$1,528
Michigan$4.3511,59322.09$2,283
Minnesota$3.7911,36121.75$1,980
Mississippi$3.2615,52222.65$2,234
Missouri$3.4814,64822.42$2,274
Montana$4.069,62920.52$1,905
Nebraska$3.6311,16821.40$1,894
Nevada$5.4414,46123.73$3,315
New Hampshire$3.4811,43023.02$1,728
New Jersey$3.6210,55523.53$1,624
New Mexico$3.8014,89022.92$2,469
New York$3.6312,61023.53$1,945
North Carolina$3.5014,38423.14$2,176
North Dakota$3.7610,40120.52$1,906
Ohio$3.9210,11723.08$1,718
Oklahoma$3.5514,38222.59$2,260
Oregon$5.5311,58723.15$2,768
Pennsylvania$3.8911,05223.12$1,860
Rhode Island$3.4811,00523.48$1,631
South Carolina$3.3614,71522.74$2,174
South Dakota$3.7910,64020.69$1,949
Tennessee$3.4013,63822.85$2,029
Texas$3.2715,64123.09$2,215
Utah$4.1613,88423.05$2,506
Vermont$3.7513,22823.15$2,143
Virginia$3.5012,37223.07$1,877
Washington$5.4010,42422.78$2,471
West Virginia$3.5413,34622.19$2,129
Wisconsin$3.9813,11822.27$2,344
Wyoming$3.9213,81320.40$2,654
Annual Average$3.919$12,41623.06$2,110
*Gas prices from AAA, average annual mileage from the Federal Highway Administration

Next, we examine average annual residential charging costs, which take into account each state’s electricity costs. We used the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro as our sample electric vehicle.

Cost of Charging an Electric VehicleAssuming annual driving distance of 14,263 miles in a 2022 VW ID.4 Pro RWD
Average Price of Residential Electricity by State*Cents per kWh (June 2022)Cost to fully charge 77 kWh battery, 0-100% (in dollars)Cost per mile (in cents)Annual Charging Cost
Alabama            14.79$11.394.14$590
Alaska24.01$18.496.72$958
Arizona13.21$10.173.70$528
Arkansas12.56$9.673.52$502
California28.98$22.318.11$1157
Colorado14.42$11.104.04$576
Connecticut25.43$19.587.12$1016
Delaware13.37$10.293.74$533
Florida13.90$10.703.89$555
Georgia15.27$11.764.28$619
Hawaii44.09$33.9512.35$1761
Idaho11.38$8.763.19$455
Illinois16.79$12.934.70$670
Indiana14.81$11.404.15$592
Iowa14.98$11.534.19$598
Kansas14.52$11.184.07$581
Kentucky13.13$10.113.68$525
Louisiana12.79$9.853.58$511
Maine24.22$18.656.78$967
Maryland14.67$11.304.11$586
Massachusetts25.20$19.407.06$1007
Michigan18.11$13.945.07$723
Minnesota15.00$11.554.20$599
Mississippi12.64$9.733.54$505
Missouri14.07$10.833.94$562
Montana11.61$8.943.25$464
Nebraska11.60$8.933.25$464
Nevada13.18$10.153.69$526
New Hampshire22.72$17.496.36$907
New Jersey17.27$13.304.84$690
New Mexico14.14$10.893.96$565
New York22.38$17.236.27$894
North Carolina11.83$9.113.31$472
North Dakota13.11$10.093.67$523
Ohio14.33$11.034.01$572
Oklahoma13.16$10.133.68$525
Oregon11.79$9.083.30$471
Pennsylvania16.51$12.714.62$659
Rhode Island23.63$18.206.62$944
South Carolina14.21$10.943.98$568
South Dakota13.31$10.253.73$532
Tennessee12.35$9.513.46$493
Texas13.30$10.243.72$531
Utah11.24$8.653.15$449
Vermont20.47$15.765.73$817
Virginia13.53$10.423.79$541
Washington10.49$8.082.94$419
West Virginia13.76$10.603.85$549
Wisconsin16.15$12.444.52$645
Wyoming11.75$9.053.29$469
U.S. National Average15.42$11.874.32$616
*Energy costs sourced from U.S. Energy Information Administration

The average American will spend $2,110 on gasoline to fuel their car each year, while the average annual cost of electricity to power their EV costs $616.

Electric Cars: Additional Charging Costs

The vast majority of electric car charging is typically done at home. All plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are sold with a 110-volt/Level 1 home charging kit that enables your vehicle to plug into a standard wall outlet with an adapter. While this method doesn’t require any special equipment or installation, it only provides three to five miles of range per hour of charging. (For more information on charging times, visit our handy guide that breaks down how long it takes to charge an electric car.) 

The most common home EV charging equipment is the Level 2, 240-volt charger, which can provide between 12 and 60 miles of range per hour. This level of charging is also what’s found in most public charging stations and can be installed in most homes by a professional electrician using either a 40 or 50-amp circuit. Installation can cost between $500 and $2,000. Some local tax incentives and rebates can help offset this cost, so be sure to research the charger incentives that are available in your area.

Public charging stations typically charge by the kilowatt-hour (kWh), which measures the amount and rate of energy transferred to the car’s battery pack. Along with Level 2 public charging stations, there are also Level 3 chargers, known as DC fast charging or DCFC chargers, that provide the quickest way to charge your vehicle.

A level 3 DC fast charging station can get an electric vehicle’s battery from around 10 percent to around 80 percent of capacity in 20-30 minutes, which makes them ideal for charging during road trips. 

Tesla has its own fast charging network, known as Tesla Superchargers. All level 3 charging stations are more expensive than level 2 charging stations. However, some public chargers are free, so it’s worth doing research to see if there are any free public chargers in your area.  

Electric Cars Vs. Gasoline Cars: Maintenance Costs

When it comes to maintenance costs, all-electric cars have a distinct advantage over gasoline vehicles. Due to the absence of an internal combustion engine, electric cars don’t require oil changes, spark plug changes, catalytic converters, or any equipment related to emissions. The regenerative braking system on battery-powered cars also extends the life of the braking system, and the cooling system for EVs is much simpler to regulate battery pack temperatures. Electric cars do require basic routine maintenance including tire rotations and basic service checks.

One concern for EV owners is the replacement cost for a vehicle’s battery pack. A battery pack is the most expensive part of an electric car, and can cost upwards of $20,000. Although battery life can vary, EV manufacturers are required to issue a warranty for at least 8 years or 100,000 miles. Kia offers a battery pack warranty for 10 years or 100,000 miles, and Hyundai provides warranty coverage on EV batteries for the vehicle’s entire lifetime.  

As engineering continues to evolve, batteries are designed to last the entire life of the vehicle with the right maintenance and care. This means that a battery replacement should not be factored into ownership costs for the typical EV driver.

Bottom Line:

Range anxiety and perceived high costs still limit many consumers from fully embracing EVs. However, battery technology continues to evolve, and today’s EVs have larger batteries with increased range. For example, the newest Nissan LEAF has a maximum driving range of 212 miles compared to the first generation, which had a maximum range of 84 miles. Modern EVs have battery ranges that far exceed the mileage most drivers travel in a day, and improvements in infrastructure have led to more public charging stations to help further quell range anxiety. And when it comes to cost, federal and state incentives, plus the fuel savings EVs offer over conventional vehicles, make EVs a smart purchase decision for many consumers. And with more EV options entering the market, from SUVs to sports cars to pickup trucks, consumers looking to purchase a new vehicle while saving on personal transportation costs over the long term should consider going electric. 

