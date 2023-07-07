When revealing the seventh-generation Mustang last fall, Ford announced several racing variants, some of which have since debuted.

We’ve already seen the Mustang GT3, Mustang GT4, and Mustang GT Supercar. That last one is designed for Australia’s Supercars touring car series.

Next in the pipeline is the Mustang Dark Horse R, which Ford Performance on Thursday said via a post on Threads will debut on July 27.

A teaser sketch included in the post reveals the rear of the race car. It joins a single photo released during the debut of the latest Mustang last fall (shown above).

Post by Ford Performance on Threads made on July 6, 2023

Ford hasn’t said where the Dark Horse R will race, though there are rumors the automaker could establish a one-make series built around the car.

As the name suggests, the car is based on the Mustang Dark Horse track-focused sports car that will join the regular Mustang in showrooms later this summer. A Mustang Dark Horse S track car is also planned. Under the hood of both the S and R versions should be the same 500-hp 5.0-liter V-8 fitted to the regular Dark Horse.

The Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R will come stripped of any features not required for track use. In place of these will be an FIA-certified roll cage, safety nets, a race seat with safety belts (front passenger seat available), and a steering wheel with quick disconnect. Ford previously confirmed each car will also have electrical disconnects and a fire suppression system.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Most of the standard controls will also be replaced by dedicated switches and knobs located on a new central panel. Ford will also include controls for features such as a pit speed limiter and a performance data recorder.

Performance upgrades over the regular Dark Horse will include more capable brakes, Multimatic DSSV dampers, an adjustable rear wing, a high-flow exhaust, hood pins, and tow hooks.

The Dark Horse R and S aren’t the only Mustang race cars still in the works. Still coming is a new Mustang NASCAR race car that will compete starting in 2024.

