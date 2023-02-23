Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 and has a number of events planned. One of these was the reveal this week of the Huracán STO Time Chaser_111100, a one-off Huracán STO with an exterior dressed up by Japanese artist IKEUCHI.

IKEUCHI’s art work features a cyber-industrial style, with broken computer parts, electrical wiring, and plastic bits and pieces all utilized by the artist.

For the Huracán STO Time Chaser_111100—the numerical component of the name is binary code for the number 60—IKEUCHI looked to combine elements from Lamborghini’s past to create something that looks like it might be from the future. For example, the colors and some parts come from previous anniversary models, including the Countach 25th Anniversary, Diablo SE30, Murciélago 40th Anniversary, and Aventador LP-720-4 50° Anniversario.

IKEUCHI also created a second work called the Time Gazer. It resembles a wild gaming rig that would make a great driving simulator; it was also built using original Lamborghini parts.

“The Time Gazer and the Time Chaser were created by incorporating original parts from past anniversary models and are meant to be a celebration of Lamborghini’s history from the very past with the aim of living longer also in the future,” IKEUCHI said in a statement.

A video of the Time Chaser with narration by IKEUCHI explains his thinking behind the project in his own words.

Lamborghini also released another video last week to mark the start of its 60th anniversary celebrations. The video highlights the Miura and reminds us that Lamborghini created the recipe for the modern supercar when it launched the Marcello Gandini-designed beauty.

The automaker hasn’t said whether it plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a new special edition, but with a successor to the Aventador just around the corner it wouldn’t be a surprise if something shows up.

