The long wait for the second-generation Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is almost over.

Mercedes on Thursday confirmed the debut of the redesigned sports car will take place next week during 2023 Monterey Car Week in California.

Prototypes have been testing in public for more than a year, with the latest test vehicles wearing barely any camouflage gear.

The design is hardly a surprise as the new GT is the coupe counterpart to the redesigned SL-Class convertible that arrived for 2022, with unique lights and fascia designs used to help separate them, in addition to the fixed roof for the GT.

Both cars are based on the same AMG-developed platform, with the SL-Class essentially taking over the role previously held by AMG’s GT Roadster.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class

The close relationship between the new GT and SL-Class has resulted in the former growing slightly compared to its predecessor. The bigger size has enabled the GT to adopt a 2+2 seating configuration instead of the predecessor’s twin seats.

Like the SL-Class, the GT should feature a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 and 9-speed automatic as standard. However, it’s certain that variants of the GT will offer more power than the SL-Class, which currently tops out at 577 hp. The GT should also come standard with rear-wheel drive and have all-wheel drive as an option. In the SL-Class, all-wheel drive is standard.

Plug-in hybrid powertrains are also thought to be planned, with the range-topper (until a new Black Series arrives) likely to be a new GT 63 S E Performance grade, possibly with more than 800 hp.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, highly bespoke, limited-edition versions of the GT may be launched as part of Mercedes’ new Mythos series. Mercedes has already confirmed a unique SL-Class speedster for the series, as well as a Maybach-enhanced SL-Class. A special-edition SL-Class is also confirmed to debut in Monterey, though it isn’t clear if it will be the speedster or Maybach version, or something else.

This year’s Monterey Car Week runs August 11-20 and continues the tradition of culminating with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

