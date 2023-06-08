The U.S. misses out on the latest generation of the full-size Toyota Land Cruiser, which was launched in 2021 and is closely related to the redesigned Lexus LX that arrived for the 2022 model year.

A report is now out that points to Toyota possibly filling the void of the Land Cruiser in U.S. showrooms with a redesigned version of the mid-size Land Cruiser Prado, which is set to debut shortly.

The current Land Cruiser Prado was never sold in the U.S., though it is closely related to the Lexus GX. A redesigned GX debuts later today as a 2024 model, and a new Land Cruiser Prado twin is also waiting in the wings.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Wednesday that Toyota is considering the new Land Cruiser Prado for sale in the U.S., possibly badged as a Land Cruiser.

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

The Land Cruiser Prado may also tempt those buyers still lamenting Toyota’s decision to drop the FJ Cruiser last decade. Strong sales of vehicles like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler shows there’s demand for rugged SUVs from mainstream brands.

Despite being smaller than the Land Cruiser, the Land Cruiser Prado has traditionally been equally capable off road but easier to drive around town, making it the preferred option in many markets.

The platform destined for the new Land Cruiser Prado (and new GX) is Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the Land Cruiser and LX twins, as well as Toyota’s Tundra pickup and related Sequoia SUV. The platform also features in the recently revealed 2024 Toyota Tacoma pickup, and will likely end up in a related 4Runner SUV at some point.

