(Our Auto Expert) – There is Nothing like driving a convertible, wind in your hair, elements in your face, and the feeling of being outside while driving. But convertibles are disappearing from the American Market. They’re becoming less popular, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t some really great convertibles available at dealer lots today.

It always seems a little strange, to remove something from a car. Gives it greater curb appeal. Take off your top and somehow you look better in a convertible. The convertible was once part of American culture, but it has fallen victim to changing tastes and an ever-evolving economy. Every five years, the number of convertibles sold drops by seven percent. According to edmunds.com, less than 1% of cars sold in the United States are convertibles today.

The American word is convertible, it’s the most recognized word that we associate with a vehicle where its top comes down, but that’s not the only word that people use in the English language. There’s the word drop top, cabriolet and there’s also spider. All come from different countries, where people have different attitudes towards convertibles.

Since 2000, We’ve said goodbye to classic convertibles like the Chrysler Sebring, PT Cruiser, Nissan Murano, Volkswagen Beetle, Toyota Camry, and Buick Cascada. It’s not all goodbyes. The 2024 Ford Mustang will be offered in a convertible. The iconic Corvette will be offered in a convertible, and many European convertibles are still for sale.

Today, there are more convertibles in the luxury market. Mercedes has five convertibles available, as does BMW and the range of costs for German brands goes from the economical BMW 4 series to high price models from Porsche.

When you’re ready to fully commit to the convertible, the Audi S5 is one of the best on the market. It comes with all those attributes from Audi that make technology and driving superb.

The Audi S5 is attractive because it has quick acceleration, the configuration of the available digital instrument cluster, steering feedback, mounds of options, high-end cabin quality, and security of all-wheel drive. It should be noted that Audi supplies standard all-wheel drive and standard automatic emergency braking in the S5, coupled with the MMI drive and wireless car play which, again, are standard.

It doesn’t matter which route you take, luxury or a family car that allows you to drop your top. Having the wind in your hair and the sun on your face is perfect for any day.