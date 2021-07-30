Skip to content
Back to school
Back to school in the Chattahoochee Valley. Send us your pictures!
Sumter County Schools to strongly encourage face masks inside school buildings, not required
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Pleasant forecast for the next few days; Rain chances and the 90s return for the weekend.
Video
The humid air gets squeezed out then storms build back for the weekend
Video
TUESDAY: A Passing cold front will keep us below average and a little unsettled
Video
More energy tracking across the region will add more storms and cooler readings
Video
We welcome August a little cooler with a chance for showers and storms
Video
Heat pulls back as afternoon showers and storms return
Video
Trending cooler with afternoon showers and storms
Video
A HOT Weekend, But Relief Is In Sight!
Oppressive heat and humidity linger through Sunday and early stages of heat-related illness
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Opelika Police investigating man discovered dead on Interstate 85
Report: Deadly Alabama youth home crash began when tractor-trailer hit vehicles
Teen charged in Alabama police officer’s ambush killing makes court appearance
Russell County DA Kenny Davis plans to retire in coming weeks, won’t finish remainder of his term
Fort Benning’s 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold at Tokyo Olympics
Video
LaGrange participates in renewable energy project with Walmart
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day, report says
What is the delta plus variant?
FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform
Video
Auburn University requiring masks, urge vaccinations against COVID-19
Alabama Department of Corrections: 15 new COVID-19 cases in this week’s report
Section of 11th Street in Columbus to close for construction
Tweets by wrblnews3
