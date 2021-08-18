Eufaula City Schools updates mask guidance

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — According to a social media post by Eufaula City Schools, back to school guidelines have been updated.

All students and staff will be required to use face coverings inside school buildings until Sept. 17, 2021. Masks are also required for all passengers and drivers on buses.

This guidance will be re-evaluated before Sept. 17.

Staff members and students over the age of 12 are encouraged to get a vaccine.

Those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to remain in school if they are asymptomatic after coming into close contact to a positive case.

Additionally, students and staff who are not vaccinated and come into close contact must remain at home for 10 days. The staff or students exempt from this are those who have been diagnosed with COVID in the last three months.

If a student or staff member is identified as close contact all parents, guardians, and staff members will be notified.

Students and staff who are showing symptoms should stay at home and get tested before returning to school.

Students and staff members who test positive for COVID must quarantine for 10 days following their positive results and must remain fever free for at least 24 hours.