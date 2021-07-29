To mask or not to mask? Here’s the rundown for local schools mask mandates

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEWS 3 VIEWING AREA (WRBL) – Local mask mandates have been altered since the CDC released new guidelines for schools this upcoming academic year based off of new data on the Delta variant.

Updated recommendations extend to all persons, regardless vaccination status, wear a mask indoors. These guidelines have since made local schools to recant their previous statements from June saying that masks would be optional.

Auburn City Schools will require masks and face coverings inside school buildings and buses. They will not be required for physical education, athletics, or outdoor activities.

Opelika City Schools will require masks to be worn inside school buildings. Face coverings will not be required for physical education, athletics, or outdoor activities.

Phenix City Schools will require masks to be worn in common areas including gymnasiums, auditoriums, hallways, cafeterias and buses. Face coverings will not be required during physical activities, athletic, and outdoor events.

Muscogee County Schools will require all staff, students and visitors to wear masks indoors.

The Mayor of LaGrange, Jim Thorton, said there will be no mask mandate from the council level, however it is encouraged that people wear masks as vaccination rates in Troup County are low.

Harris County Schools will require all bus riders and students on the bus to wear masks. It will be optional for students on campuses to wear masks. Only faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks on campuses.

Russell County School District will require masks be worn by all teachers, staff, students, and visitors who enter any educational facility within the Russell County School District beginning August 3, 2021.

Sumter County Schools are strongly encouraging the use of face coverings inside of buildings, however they are not required. The only place masks are required is on the bus. These recommendations and rules are applicable to all faculty, staff, and students regardless of vaccination status.

Not all schools across the Chattahoochee Valley have released their mask plans for this 2021-22 school year. News 3 will continue to provide updates as information comes into our newsroom.