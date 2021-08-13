Updates to Harris County School District mask mandate

Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On August 13, 2021, the Harris County School District (HCSD) has released new mask mandate requiring all students Pre-K-12 to wear a face covering effective Monday, August 16, 2021.

The new policy has been made as a result to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release, so far 389 students have been quarantined.

The new policy intends to reduce the number of students quarantined by requiring all students Pre-K-12 to wear a mask.

Superintendent Couch said in a press release, “While there are lots of opinions on this matter, this step is a necessary precaution to keep students safe and in school. This protocol will greatly reduce the number of quarantined students and help keep our schools open. The district governance team will continue to monitor community spread and make changes as the number of cases improve. When the quarantine numbers decrease, lessening the mitigation will be considered.”

For updated information, please refer to the revised safety protocols posted at www.harris.k12.ga.us.

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Ga. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

The original mask mandate for HCSD is linked below, it is no longer the ordinance as all students are to wear masks beginning August 16, 2021.