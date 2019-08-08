The 2021 Basketball Challenge Bracket will be unlike any Basketball Challenge that has come before. This challenge will go live on March 8th and all brackets must be submitted by March 14th. Come back on March 8th to submit your picks and be eligible to win a prize pack from our sponsors.

The entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14, with the Final Four scheduled for April 3 and 5. The NCAA also announced exact preliminary-round dates in January.

Here’s the schedule: