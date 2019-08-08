 

Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 26°
Rain
Rain 0% 51° 26°

Tuesday

43° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 43° 27°

Wednesday

55° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 55° 47°

Thursday

62° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 62° 34°

Friday

46° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 26°

Saturday

53° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 31°

Sunday

59° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
52°

53°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
53°

54°

6 PM
Showers
55%
54°

55°

7 PM
Showers
42%
55°

52°

8 PM
Showers
40%
52°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
50°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
44°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

39°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
34°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
32°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°

29°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
27°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

32°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
32°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
36°

37°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Nativo

Trending Stories