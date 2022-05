A Salute to Local Graduates

We’re proud to introduce Our Class of 2022 Salute. WRBL will recognize our area’s outstanding Highschool graduates throughout May & June 2022. Be part of the celebration to honor the achievements of our BEST & BRIGHTEST! Congratulations to all the graduates of 2022!

Photos can be submitted by messaging our WRBL Facebook page.

