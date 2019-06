In partnership with the Coca-Cola Space Science Center in Columbus, this six-part docuseries coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Moon Walk. On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the moon. To celebrate such a historic event for mankind, WRBL has created “Beyond the Moon” to teach about the history of space programs and to take a look at the future of space travel.