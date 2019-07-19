Beyond the Moon: From the Moon to Mars

In our eighth episode of Beyond the Moon, the WRBL Digital Exclusive series, Meteorologist Nicole Phillips from WRBL interviews NASA astronomer Dr. Michelle Thaller at the Goddard Space Flight Center.

Dr. Thaller and Nicole get to talk about the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary, and take a look at current NASA projects and efforts to return to the lunar surface.

Additionally, the two speak about the exciting milestone that the moon launches were and put an eye to the future at what getting back to the lunar surface could mean for space exploration.

In partnership with the Coca-Cola Space Science Center in Columbus, this six-part docuseries coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Moon Walk. On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the moon. To celebrate such a historic event for mankind, WRBL has created “Beyond the Moon” to teach about the history of space programs and to take a look at the future of space travel.

